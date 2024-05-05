Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 903 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.79. The company had a trading volume of 138,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.27. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

