Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after buying an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $281.56. The stock had a trading volume of 324,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.06. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.58 and a 1 year high of $291.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

