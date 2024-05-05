NewGen Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 200,000 North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000. North American Construction Group comprises 2.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 274,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 229,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,915,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,381,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after acquiring an additional 164,823 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.8 %

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.47. 50,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,086. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $547.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

