Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,535. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

