BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance
TSE ZWH traded down C$0.23 on Thursday, hitting C$22.85. 5,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,956. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.12. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of C$20.51 and a 12 month high of C$23.47.
