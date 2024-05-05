Reviewing Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) and Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Private Bancorp of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. 5.01% 4.16% 0.57% Private Bancorp of America 28.74% 18.01% 1.55%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 2 2 0 2.50 Private Bancorp of America 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Inter & Co, Inc. and Private Bancorp of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Private Bancorp of America has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Risk & Volatility

Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Private Bancorp of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $1.22 billion 1.95 $60.56 million $0.15 36.47 Private Bancorp of America $130.58 million 1.50 $40.86 million $6.88 4.98

Inter & Co, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. It also provides debt collection, foreign exchange, and financial services, as well as global account digital solution. Its investments segments offers acquisition, sale and custody of securities; structure and distributes securities in the capital market; and operated and manages fund portfolios and other assets. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment provides warranties, life, property and automobile insurance, pension, and consortium products. In addition, it offers inter shop and commerce plus services. Inter & Co, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfer, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers term credit facilities and loans, equipment and business expansion loans, working capital lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction financing, letters of credit, business start-up loans, loans for business acquisition and partner buyouts, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, equipment, furniture and fixture, and other loans; and CDARS And ICS products. Further, it provides wealth management and legal services. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

