SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 282.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,797,000. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2,888.4% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 157,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,936,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth $14,016,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $170.82 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.05.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

