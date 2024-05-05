SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 285.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Materion by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Materion by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $107.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.17. Materion Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

