Critical Analysis: Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) vs. MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tuya and MarketWise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $229.99 million 3.97 -$60.31 million ($0.11) -16.45 MarketWise $448.18 million 1.18 $1.78 million $0.05 32.20

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Tuya has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tuya and MarketWise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tuya presently has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 49.17%. MarketWise has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Tuya.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -26.23% -4.66% -4.27% MarketWise 0.40% -0.67% 0.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Tuya shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tuya shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of MarketWise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MarketWise beats Tuya on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

