Head to Head Comparison: Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) & AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) and Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

AirSculpt Technologies has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital Two has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by institutional investors. 78.8% of AirSculpt Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of Pono Capital Two shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirSculpt Technologies -2.29% 1.74% 0.68% Pono Capital Two N/A -6.63% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and Pono Capital Two’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AirSculpt Technologies and Pono Capital Two, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirSculpt Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pono Capital Two 0 0 0 0 N/A

AirSculpt Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.39%. Given AirSculpt Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AirSculpt Technologies is more favorable than Pono Capital Two.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AirSculpt Technologies and Pono Capital Two’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirSculpt Technologies $195.92 million 1.61 -$4.48 million ($0.08) -68.31 Pono Capital Two N/A N/A $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Pono Capital Two has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AirSculpt Technologies.

Summary

AirSculpt Technologies beats Pono Capital Two on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure. It also provides AirSculpt+, a procedure that permanently removes fat and tightens the skin with unparalleled precision and finesse; and AirSculpt Smooth, an advanced cellulite removal tool. In addition, it provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas, such as the stomach, back, and buttocks; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas. The company's body contouring procedures also include the Power BBL, a Brazilian butt lift procedure; the Up a Cup, a breast enhancement procedure; and the Hip Flip, an hourglass contouring procedure. It operates various centers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc. does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

