SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $73,000 Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPTX. Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $3.45 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 183.43%. The company had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 million. Research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

