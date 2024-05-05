Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Insight Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.90 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 8.6 %

NSIT opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.54 and its 200 day moving average is $174.51. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $121.91 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,365,498.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,948.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

