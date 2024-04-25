NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,869 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 11,416,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,936,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

