Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Get Conduent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Conduent

Conduent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.87. 1,556,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Conduent has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conduent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,969 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Conduent by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 147,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.