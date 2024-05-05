619 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.15. 1,257,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,894. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.93 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

