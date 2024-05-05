ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Makes New Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 29.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 73,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,048 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 739,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,768. The company has a market cap of $296.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

