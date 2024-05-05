11,082 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Acquired by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 86.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.30. 356,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,349. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $87.18 and a twelve month high of $150.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryanair

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.