2,595 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $11,383,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $31,225,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,158,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,359,509 shares of company stock worth $1,033,407,661. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.60. 4,274,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,829. The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

