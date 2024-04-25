Syon Capital LLC Purchases 314 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9 %

Lam Research stock traded up $16.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $901.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $493.42 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $943.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $806.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

