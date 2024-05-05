W Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

