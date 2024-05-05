Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

UNP traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,795. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

