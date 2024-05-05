Knuff & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

