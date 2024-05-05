Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Edward Jones cut Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KTB

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $65.65. 1,008,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.26. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $69.69.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.