Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Cut by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,764,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.52. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

