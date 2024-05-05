Evercore ISI Trims Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Target Price to $37.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,240.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $500,284.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,822. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth about $29,518,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Federated Hermes by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 673,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,033,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,470,000 after purchasing an additional 562,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 801,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 518,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $12,474,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

