UBS Group Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $217.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $215.00 to $217.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.