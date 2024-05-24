Team Hewins LLC Makes New $573,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICE. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 537,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,002,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 61,150 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 608,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average of $128.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

