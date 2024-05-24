Team Hewins LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 239,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

