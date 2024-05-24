Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,453 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.74. 21,051,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,828,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

