Team Hewins LLC Purchases Shares of 3,458 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $164.84. The stock had a trading volume of 471,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,018. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

