Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,376 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:BHP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 1,946,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

