TCW Group Inc. Has $15.94 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,437 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,007,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,136,370. The stock has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of -71.67, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

