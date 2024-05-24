JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.29. 683,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,667,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 121.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.