JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.33 and last traded at $54.29. 683,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,667,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
