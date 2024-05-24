Team Hewins LLC Invests $684,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Sony Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 642,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,210. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.52. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.