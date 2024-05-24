Team Hewins LLC Buys New Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 57,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $87.44. 640,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.