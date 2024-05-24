Team Hewins LLC Makes New $670,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,825 shares of company stock worth $3,337,741. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $203.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.91. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

