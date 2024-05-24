Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kroger Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,061. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
