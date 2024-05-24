Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Kroger by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in Kroger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,061. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

