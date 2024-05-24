Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 20,349 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,349 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in UBS Group by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $32.13.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

