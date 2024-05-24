Team Hewins LLC Takes $582,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,133,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,582,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,669,000 after acquiring an additional 77,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $5,025,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $72.21. 5,022,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,110. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

