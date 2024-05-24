Team Hewins LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after buying an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Doximity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,245,000 after buying an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $35,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Doximity by 10.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 67,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 344.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 418,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $171,250 in the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The company had a trading volume of 724,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,883. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Doximity

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.