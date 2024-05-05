Ashland (NYSE:ASH) PT Raised to $116.00 at UBS Group

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.11.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $99.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Ashland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Ashland by 4.1% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ashland by 43.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Ashland by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

