JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $280.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

