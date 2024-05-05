Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,977,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $572.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. The business’s 50-day moving average is $575.39 and its 200 day moving average is $532.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. HSBC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.35.

Get Our Latest Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.