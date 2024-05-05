Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 70,039 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 391.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,039 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 0.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $5,350,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $38.85. 8,081,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,990. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

