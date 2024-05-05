Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.19. 75,491,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,969,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.42.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

