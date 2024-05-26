Johnson Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 423,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.43. 2,458,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.10. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

