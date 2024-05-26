Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,802,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 677.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 310,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 270,540 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.51. 856,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,442. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $63,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

