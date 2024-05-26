Substratum Hits Market Capitalization of $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $2.53 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00028094 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

