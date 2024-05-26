Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after buying an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,831,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after acquiring an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,114,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.20. 795,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.