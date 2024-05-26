Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,345. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $149.00 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

